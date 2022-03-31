Watch live as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is launching its latest tourist flight into space with six crew member reported to be on board.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle is scheduled to lift off from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

On board, there will be five paying customers: businessman Marty Allen; philanthropic couple Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle; teacher and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC.

