Police latest as search for missing runner Jenny Hall enters fifth day

Police have given the latest in their search for Jenny Hall, a 23-year-old runner missing since Tuesday. Jenny was last seen leaving her home in Tow Law, County Durham, around 3pm.

Her red Ford Focus was discovered Wednesday near moorland between Eggleston and Stanhope.

The search has included police, mountain rescue teams, specialist drones, sniffer dogs, and HM Coastguard air support, focusing on Hamsterley Forest and nearby trails.

Chief Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite stated increasing concern for Hall. He said on Saturday that police officers and mountain rescue teams had focused their search in Hamsterley Forest and the surrounding areas, where there are a number of running trails.

Hall is described as white, 6ft tall, with dark brown hair, possibly in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a blue John Deere hoodie, dark jogging bottoms, and may have been carrying a green jacket.