Jewish bakers suffer antisemitic attack on night before Holocaust Memorial Day

Horrifying footage shows the moment a man launched an assault on two Jewish men as they closed their bakers in Stamford Hill on the night before Holocaust Memorial Day.

CCTV shows the suspect saying something to the pair as he walks past before suddenly throwing a bottle and punching them numerous times, with one victim suffering a broken nose and the other sustaining bruising to his eye.

Police said they have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm and he currently remains in custody.

