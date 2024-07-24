JFK terminal fills with smoke as fire breaks out at airport

Smoke filled a terminal at John F Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, 24 July, due to an escalator fire.

Officials said terminal 8 was evacuated briefly due to the blaze which was reported at around 7am.

Airlines including British Airways, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Qantas use this terminal.

Four people were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesperson Steve Burns said.

Operations resumed by 8:15am, officials added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.