Joe Biden jokes Bill Clinton should use his speech as notes get mixed up

Joe Biden and Bill Clinton joked that they should just swap speeches after their notes got mixed up during their address.

Biden and Clinton were both delivering remarks to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Clinton rummaged through pages before announcing: "Somewhere I'm supposed to have some notes here ... these are president Biden's notes."

Biden then leaned in to say "why don't you just deliver mine," as the crowd laughed at the situation.

"I found it," Clinton eventually proclaimed.

