Irish MEP attacks Biden over support for Israel: ‘Your ancestors disown you’

An Irish MEP known for her controversial views has criticised Joe Biden over his support for Israel, telling him that his Irish ancestors “disown you.”

Irish Member of the European Parliament, Clare Daly, accused Biden of enabling Israeli aggression while speaking in a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, 16 January.

She repeatedly called the US President “butcher Biden” in her speech, saying: “So take notes butcher Biden: the ancestors of the Ireland that you claim to be from disown you. Keep our country out of your mouth.”

Ms Daley, a member of the left-wing Irish party Independents 4 Change, has sparked criticism for her foreign policy views.

She previously advocated for limiting military aid to Ukraine, and voted against a European Parliament resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.