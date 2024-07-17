Biden reassures supporters after testing positive for Covid on campaign trail

Joe Biden has reassured supporters after he was forced to cancel a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The president was due to speak at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday (17 July), however, an announcement was made in his absence.

A conference spokeswoman said: “He needs to take the precautions that have been recommended and he did not want to put anyone at risk.

“He said to ‘tell my folks that we are not going to get rid of him that quickly’, but he will be with us in the future.”