Five more classified documents found at Joe Biden's Delaware home

Five additional classified documents have been discovered at Joe Biden's Delaware home, the US president's counsel said on Saturday, 14 January.

Mr Biden's legal team have acknowledged that documents from his time as vice president to Barack Obama were found at the Wilmington property, including in the garage.

Richard Sauber said he traveled to the Delaware home on Thursday to oversee a handover of a document with classified markings to the Justice Department that was found there earlier when the additional material was discovered.

