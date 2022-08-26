Joe Biden says he's 'determined' to ban assault weapons

Joe Biden said that he wants to ban assault weapons as he rallied Democratic voters on Thursday, 25 August.

The US president has hit the midterm campaign trail, holding his first political rally in the run-up to November elections in the form of a Democratic National Committee event at Richard Montgomery High School in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

Praising recent gun legislation, Mr Biden said: "I promise you we're not stopping here. I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country. I did it once before and we will do it again."

