Joe Biden stumbles up steps of Air Force 1 in Poland

Joe Biden stumbled up the steps of Air Force 1 as he made his way onto the aircraft to leave Poland.

It happened after he delivered a speech to the Polish public in Warsaw, where he thanked them for housing Ukrainian refugees.

This video shows the moment the president lost his footing as he ascended the steps, before composing himself and proceeding.

He can be seen turning around and giving a brief wave before entering the plane.

