Joe Biden tells Congress to ‘finish the job’ after announcing gun control plan

Joe Biden announced his latest executive action to curb gun violence while speaking from Monterey Park.

Speaking from the scene of the Lunar New Year mass shooting in California, the president called for Congress to "finish the job."

The executive order would require that all background checks for firearms that are required by law occur prior to a firearm purchase.

He called on representatives to follow through and do their part, urging them to pass universal background checks.

Biden also said he is "determined" to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

