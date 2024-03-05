Gaza ceasefire is ‘in hands of Hamas’, says Biden

A ceasefire in Gaza is "in the hands of Hamas," Joe Biden said as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, 5 March.

The US president repeated a claim by secretary of state Antony Blinken, who said there is an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire but the responsibility was on the group.

"The Israelis have been cooperating. We need a ceasefire," Mr Biden said.

Hamas has said: "It is now in the hands of the Americans, if they are serious about achieving a ceasefire before Ramadan, to exercise enough pressure on the Israelis."