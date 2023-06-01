Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage as he took part in the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

The president dropped to his knees but was quickly helped back to his feet during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, to cheers from the crowd.

The 80-year-old President had been handing out diplomas and thanking the Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” before the fall.

Mr Biden pointed to a black sandbag on the stage seemingly blaming it for the stumble.