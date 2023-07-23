Moment Johannesburg explosion throws cars into the air as road rips open

CCTV captures the moment vehicles were lifted into the air by an underground explosion in Johannesburg.

In the footage, pedestrians can also be seen running for cover in the aftermath of the incident in South Africa’s biggest city.

One person died and at least 48 more were injured after the underground explosion ripped open roads and flipped a number of vehicles on the evening of Wednesday 19 July.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, said that gas was suspected to be the cause of the explosion, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.