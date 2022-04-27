Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Watch live as Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues today (27 April).

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the article, but his lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.