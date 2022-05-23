Johnny Depp’s account of a fight with Amber Heard during which his finger was severed has been disputed by an expert witness.

Dr Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon, told the court on Monday that Mr Depp’s account of the incident in which he says his finger was cut off was “not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern or the clinical photographs”.

The Hollywood actor has accused Ms Heard of causing his injury by throwing a vodka bottle at him during a fight in March 2015.

