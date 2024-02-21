No evidence Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks publication harmed anyone, lawyer claims

There is no evidence anyone was harmed as a result of a WikiLeaks publication, Julian Assange’s lawyer has said.

Assange is facing a second day in the High Court today (21 February) as part of long-standing battle against extradition to the US, where he is accused of leaking confidential military secrets.

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted by US authorities over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday (20 February), Assange's lawyer, Jen Robinson, dismissed claims he endangered anyone following the release of his publications.