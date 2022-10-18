Just Stop Oil: Long traffic delays continue around Dartford Crossing for second day

Traffic chaos has continued into the second day as Just Stop Oil activists remain atop Queen Elizabeth II bridge on Tuesday morning (18 October).

This footage recorded by Lisa Gordon shows the buildup of cars along the A2 by Bluewater Shopping Centre, at around 7am.

In a bid to grab the government’s attention for climate action, protesters climbed the 190-foot bridge forcing the closure of the only overground road across the Thames east of London.

National Highways tweeted just after 7am that six miles of traffic had already formed around the Dartford Crossing from both directions.

