Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to the media ahead of his departure from Poland.

Trudeau said Thursday during his visit that his country will take as many refugees fleeing war in Ukraine “as we can.”

The Canadian leader added that “our hearts break” to see millions of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives and leaving all they have behind.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our newsletters