Afghanistan: Crowds run from Taliban fire an hour before Kabul airport blasts

About an hour before two blasts in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday (26 August), crowds were seen fleeing from gunfire apparently fired into the air by Taliban forces near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

In the above video, you can see people running in fear along a street while there are sporadic sounds of gunfire in the distance.

The Taliban have been regularly using this tactic of firing into the air to try to control the crowds around the airport – sending Afghan men, women and children running for their lives.