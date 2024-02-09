Kangaroo filmed casually hopping around Florida apartment complex

A wayward kangaroo on the loose was spotted casually hopping around an apartment complex in Florida on Thursday, 8 February.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the rogue 'roo after it was seen in the pool area of the residential building.

Footage shot from a helicopter shows the animal running around the complex.

The police department also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.

“I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo,” an unidentified woman says. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

The animal was captured and reunited with its owner after authorities checked for its proper registration.