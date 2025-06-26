Kari Lake’s embarrassing flub on softball question on the language of Armenia

Watch as Kari Lake fails to answer a question on the language spoken in Armenia, in an awkward exchange on Wednesday (26 June) with a House Democrat.

The Senior Advisor for the US Agency for Global Media was being questioned on the future of her agency at Capitol Hill when Rep. Jim Costa decided to ask her about the European country.

Mr Costa asked her: “I assume you know what language the people of Armenia speak?”, to which Ms Lake replied: “I’ve actually heard it. It’s a beautiful language. I can’t name it. Can you please tell me?”

The democrat shot back “yeah, it’s Armenian”, with Ms Lake laughing off the fumble, calling it a “trick question”.