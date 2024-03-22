This is the heartwarming moment the Princess of Wales wore pink to meet a young girl diagnosed with cancer.

Kate made a promise to then five-year-old Mila Snedon to wear pink when they met after she heard Mila was undergoing treatment for leukemia and shielding away from her father during the Covid pandemic.

The princess kept her promise and wore a pink dress to meet Mila in May 2021.

The video has resurfaced after Kate revealed in a video message today (22 March), that she has been diagnosed with cancer.