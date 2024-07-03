The Conservative party has falsely claimed that Sir Keir Stamer said he plans to clock off work at 6pm if elected prime minister.

“Keir Starmer has said he’d clock off work at 6pm if he became Prime Minister,” the Conservative party tweeted on 1 July, 2024.

This is false.

In an interview with Virgin Radio, the Labour leader said “on a Friday, I will not do a work-related thing after 6 pm” to carve out time for his children.

Watch Debunked here.