Sir Keir Starmer has recalled MPs from Easter recess to Westminster for an emergency Saturday session, April 12, to discuss the future of British Steel.

Steel blast furnaces at Scunthorpe, the last blast furnaces operating in Britain, could run out of raw materials as early as next month unless more can be sourced, according to union officials.

Delivering a statement at Downing Street the PM said, “Our economic and national security are all on the line.”

Starmer went on to say that options remain on the table for the future of the plant amid suggestions the UK could nationalise the company.