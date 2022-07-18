Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has been ‘forced out in disgrace’

The leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, said Boris Johnson has been “forced out in disgrace” during his speech ahead of the confidence vote in the Commons.

“He’s been forced out in disgrace, judged by his colleagues and peers to be unworthy of his position and unfit for office”, Mr Starmer said.

The Labour leader reminded Tory MPs of the Chris Pincher scandal, saying that the outgoing PM “denied all knowledge that inevitably went wrong.”

