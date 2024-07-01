Keir Starmer fights back tears as he reveals his one regret in life

Sir Keir Starmer became visibly emotional as he opened up about his one regret in life.

The Labour leader opened up about his strained relationship with his father during an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Radio on Monday (1 July).

Describing his father as a “complicated” man, Sir Keir said: “We didn’t talk, he never expressed his pride and he never said ‘I love you’.”

The politician then went on to speak about the last time he saw his father in hospital before he died.

“I knew he was going to die. It could have been the moment to say ‘I love you and I respect you’.

“I had a fight with myself about saying it, but I didn’t and I walked away.

“It is the one thing I do regret.”