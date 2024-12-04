MPs discuss Gregg Wallace ‘women of a certain age’ comment during PMQs

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace’s comment about ‘women of a certain age’ was brought up in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 4 December.

Labour MP Alison Hume asked the prime minister whether he would agree that women – of any age – should be listened to when they report sexual harassment claims in the workplace.

“Everybody should be treated with dignity and respect, and I’m proud of the fact that the Employment Rights Bill that we’re passing will strengthen protections from sexual harassment at work,” Sir Keir responded.

Wallace, 60, stepped away from hosting MasterChef while allegations of inappropriate comments he made towards staff and guests are investigated.

Wallace dismissed complaints made against him in a video posted to his Instagram saying they were mainly from ‘middle class women of a certain age.’