Keir Starmer has refused to recommit to his leadership election pledge to abolish the House of Lords, the latest in a string of policy U-turns.

Asked on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show whether he stood by the promise made in 2019, the Labour leader would only say the institution “needs change”.

During the 2019 Labour leadership campaign Sir Keir made ten pledges – including a commitment to “abolish the House of Lords” and “replace it with an elected chamber of regions and nations”.

Mr.Starmer was asked about the policy in light of revelations that Tory donors are habitually being given seats in the body.