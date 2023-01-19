Sir Keir Starmer has revealed which die-hard Arsenal fan he’d rather sit next to out of Piers Morgan and Jeremy Corbyn.

In an interview for the News Agents podcast at the World Economic Forum, the Labour leader and Gunner supporter opted for the TV host instead of his political predecessor.

“That was very quick,” Jon Sopel remarked.

Sir Keir also told the hosts that he would rather be at Davos than Westminster, as the latter is “too constrained.”

