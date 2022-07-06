Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson on Chris Pincher promotion

Keir Starmer grilled Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (5 July) following a string of ministerial resignations.

Beginning his speech by reading out an account from a man who says he was sexually assaulted by former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, Starmer questioned why Pincher was promoted by the PM.

Johnson’s leadership is in jeopardy after several ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, stepped down.

“Doesn’t the country deserve better than a Z-list cast of nodding dogs?” Starmer said.

