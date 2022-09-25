Keir Starmer calls 'trickle-down' economics a 'piss-take' at Labour conference

Keir Starmer branded Kwasi Kwarteng's 'trickle down economics' plan as a "piss-take" to a crowd of delegates at a Labour Party Conference on Saturday (24 September).

“That’s their [the Conservative party’s] politics: make the rich, richer; make the super rich even richer", he blasted, to the sound of applause.

“Trickle down – it’s a piss-take. We have to expose it for what it is."

The chancellor announced on Friday that the 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners (over £150,000) will be axed.

