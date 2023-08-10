Mysterious totem pole of Baltic god appears on clifftop in Kent

A mysterious totem pole has appeared on a popular coastal path in south-east England, leaving locals speculating as to who is responsible for it.

The 8ft wooden pole, inscribed with the name of the Baltic god of thunder Perkunas, has been erected on the clifftops on the North Downs Way in Kent, between Folkestone and Dover.

Kent Wildlife Trust is in the process of applying to Dover district council for retrospective planning permission to keep the new Capel-Le-Ferne nature reserve artwork up, but its appeal to find the artist behind the pole has so far proved unsuccessful.