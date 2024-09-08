London mayor urges Kentucky residents to keep doors locked after highway shooting

Residents in Kentucky were urged to keep their doors locked after an active shooter opened fire near the I-17, striking multiple people according to authorities.

Police are searching for Joseph A Couch, 32, who is considered a "person of interest" in the incident that occurred just after 6:30pm on Saturday, 7 September, nine miles north of London.

The highway was initially closed at Exit 49 and US 25 and has since reopened in both directions.

None of the seven people injured have died as a result of the incident, and not all were injured from gunshot wounds, officials said.