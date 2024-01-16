Kentucky city blanketed in snow as Arctic temperatures sweep state

Aerial footage captures a city in Kentucky blanketed in snow as Arctic temperatures grip the state.

Roads and buildings in Lexington were seen covered as the first big snowstorm of the year moved in on Monday 15 January.

On Monday morning, authorities in several areas reported that roads were slick and cautioned people to avoid any unnecessary driving and to slow down if it is necessary to drive.

There have not been any reports of fatalities or serious injuries caused by the winter storm, according to a spokesperson for Kentucky Emergency Management.