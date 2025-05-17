Police bodycam footage shows the moment a prison governor who formed a relationship with a Liverpool drug gang boss was arrested at home.

Kerri Pegg, 42, from Cinnamon Brow, Warrington, was in a relationship with Anthony Saunderson, known to criminal associates as "Jesse Pinkman" after the drug dealer in Breaking Bad, who is now serving 35 years behind bars.

North Wales Police detectives said encrypted messages between Saunderson and other OCG members mentioned “Kerri” and “Peggy”. Investigators later confirmed that Saunderson was in a relationship with Pegg.

Pegg was jailed for nine years on Friday (16 May) after being found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office and handling criminal product.