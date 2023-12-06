Kevin McCarthy hints at next steps in video addressing Congress departure

Kevin McCarthy hinted at his next steps in a video released after he announced his resignation from his congressional seat in California on Wednesday, 6 December.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal two months after he was ousted as House speaker.

In a video posted to X/Twitter, Mr McCarthy said: "Now it is time for me to pursue my passion in a new arena."