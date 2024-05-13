Baltimore’s Key Bridge explodes in controlled demolition

The wreck of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge underwent a controlled demolition on Monday, removing the largest remaining span of the collapsed structure.

Explosives used in the demolition flashed orange and plumes of black smoke could be seen upon detonation. Moments later the targeted area crumbled into the water.

It marked a major step in freeing the Dali container ship, whcih has been stuck amind the wreckage since it lost power and crashed into the bridge on March 26.

The collapse killed six construction workers and halted most maritme traffic through Baltimore's busy port.