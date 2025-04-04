Battle to save homes as Russian drone strike on Kharkiv leaves 4 dead

Firefighters battled to save residents from burning homes as Kharkiv was hit by an overnight Russian drone attack today (4 Apr.)

In footage published by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, emergency services faced down huge fires and raced to evacuate buildings as apartment blocks were pummelled by the strike, while rescue teams worked through the night searching through rubble for survivors.

“As of this morning, unfortunately, there are already four dead,” mayor of the border city, Ihor Terekhov, confirmed. “We also have 35 wounded.”

The early hours attack was the fourth such strike on Kharkiv this week.