A youth worker has described his "new lease of life" after taking part in a kidney swap scheme.

Darrel Robinson was in desperate need of a new kidney after his function deteriorated due to a long-term condition.

His friend, Hayley McCarthy, heard of his plight and offered to be tested to see if she could donate one of her kidneys - but was incompatible.

When someone in need of a kidney has a willing donor but they are not a "match", the scheme pairs them with another couple in a similar situation and the donors are "swapped".

