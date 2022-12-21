Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall tells police he murdered four people

Chilling bodycam footage shows the moment Damien Bendall told officers he had murdered four people at his home in Killamarsh.

In the video, shown to court during his trial, Bendall can be heard saying he “didn’t know what happened” as officers arrived at the scene.

He then revealed that he “knows” he will go to prison “again,” before telling police: “I’ve murdered four people.”

Bendall has pled guilty to the murder of his pregnant partner, her two children, and one of their friends during a sleepover.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday, 21 December.

Sign up for our newsletters.