This is the moment newly-elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater was sworn in in the House of Commons.

She affirmed her allegiance to the Queen before grinning and giving a thumbs up to her colleagues amid applause. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle then reminded her to sign the test roll, joking: “I want you official.”

Ms Leadbeater narrowly won Thursday’s by-election, which was triggered when Tracey Brabin was elected mayor of West Yorkshire. She now represents the seat once held by her sister Jo Cox, who was murdered there in 2016.