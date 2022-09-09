Independent TV
King Charles III’s plane takes off from Aberdeen Aiport for London
King Charles III has left Scotland for London, where he is expected to meet with Liz Truss and deliver his first public address as monarch.
Footage shows the plane carrying the King taking off from Aberdeen Aiport, leaving Balmoral Castle after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Following the death of Elizabeth II after her 70-year reign, her son automatically takes her place in ruling over the UK, and over a dozen Commonwealth nations.
The King is expected to deliver a pre-recorded television address to the nation on Friday, 9 September.
