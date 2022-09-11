Crowds cheers as King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace in London

Crowds cheered as King Charles III left Buckingham Palace.

Well-wishers erupted in cheers as the King’s motorcade emerged from the palace gates.

He could be seen waving to people lining the street as the convoy travelled up the Mall.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh today, 11 September.

King Charles described it as his mother's "last great journey".

On Monday, the Queen will lie at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

