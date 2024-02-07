Reason why King Charles and Harry’s meeting was so short revealed

The reason why King Charles and Prince Harry’s first face-to-face meeting in more than a year was so short has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK from California on Tuesday (6 February) to see his father following his cancer diagnosis.

According to several sources, the meeting lasted between 30 and 45 minutes.

Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah has now revealed the reason for this.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (7 February), Ms Nikkhah said: “The King was very tired after the procedure he had had the day before.

“I’m sure Harry would have loved to have spent more time with him, but he’s probably quite respectful of his dad going through his treatment.”