King Charles makes a plea for peace in Christmas Day message

King Charles III has made his annual Christmas Day speech at Fitzrovia Chapel on December 25th, 2024.

The King chose to film his speech at the former hospital chapel as he spoke on veterans' bravery, especially during times of World conflict.

Specifically, King Charles commended both veterans and the humanitarian organizations working to bring relief in the Middle East, Central Europe, and Africa.

Charles remarked that the example Jesus gave was, "to enter the world of those who suffer, to make a difference to their lives, and so bring hope where there is despair".

King Charles then ended his hopeful and uplifting holiday speech with a reference to the famous Christmas Carol in Royal David City.