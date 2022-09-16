Clarence House staff warned jobs are 'at risk' following ascension of King Charles

Staff at Clarence House have been given notice of the threat of redundancy following the accession of King Charles III, The Guardian has revealed.

Up to 100 staff members including private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, as the thanksgiving service for the Queen took place in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, 12 September.

The Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “To issue a notice of redundancy during the period of mourning is shocking and insensitive.

