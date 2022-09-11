King Charles III declared sovereign in Edinburgh proclamation

King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign in a ceremony at the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh today, 11 September.

Lord Lyon King of Arms read out the proclamation, declaring King Charles the new monarch.

His Majesty was proclaimed as head of state in Commonwealth countries such as Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sunday's ceremonies followed a proclamation the day before, held at an accession council ceremony at St James's Palace in London.

