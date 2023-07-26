Climate protesters vandalised a portrait of King Charles at the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh on Wednesday, 26 July.

Footage shows activists from This Is Rigged using a stencil to spray pink paint over King Charles III, born 1948 (as HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay) by Scottish artist Victoria Crowe.

“We will not stop our actions until the Scottish government vocally opposes all new oil and gas and secure a fair and fully funded transition for fossil fuel workers,” the group wrote on Twitter.