King Charles III announces William and Kate are new Prince and Princess of Wales

King Charles III announced in his first televised to the nation as monarch that his son, Prince William, will assume the title of Prince of Wales.

In his speech on Friday (9 September), His Majesty said: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales ... the country whose title I have been greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations."

Prince William has also succeeded his father as Duke of Cornwall.

Sign up for our newsletters.